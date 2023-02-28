US$6 DEBT ROW ENDS IN MURDER

A MAN has appeared in court on murder allegations after he shoved a person he owed US$6 on to a hard road, leading to his death.
Gift Jamu (46) appeared before Harare provincial magistrate
Mr Dennis Mangosi and was remanded in custody to March 16. He was advised to
apply for bail at the High Court.
The court heard that on Saturday at around 9pm opposite 346
Gora Street, Dzivarasekwa 3 in Harare, Moses Nkhulungo persistently demanded
US$6 which Jamu owed him.
Jamu then shoved Nkhulungo who fell on to the tarred road
on his occiput, became unconscious, and started oozing blood from his mouth and
nose.
He was rushed to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals where he
was pronounced dead on arrival.
Blood stains were collected at the scene of crime by
forensic examination experts and the samples allegedly matched blood stains
collected on Jamu’s jeans, linking him to the crime. Herald
