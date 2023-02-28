TWO YEARS NO PAY FOR QV WORKERS

The Medical Professional and Allied Workers Union of Zimbabwe has called for the intervention of responsible authorities in the plight of workers at QV Pharmaceuticals who have gone over two years without pay.
The union’s secretary-general, Tecla Barangwe, told H-Metro
that she was pleading with authorities to help because QV Pharmaceuticals’
employees were struggling.
“It’s very sad that today marks two years for QV
Pharmaceuticals employees going without pay. They are receiving as little as
US$10 per month for transport, but those employees have families to take care
of,” she said.
Some QV workers said they feel neglected because no one
seems to care about their plight.
“We have tried to visit different ministries looking for
help, but nothing has worked so far. We now don’t even know what to do or who
to go to for help. We don’t know what’s going on with our company,” said one
worker.
Another worker said: “We understand the issue of ownership
of the company is before the courts, but as employees, we think we have
suffered enough. How do they expect us to survive without being paid. Honestly
speaking what is US$10 that they are giving us as transport money. It’s not even
enough.”
QV Pharmaceuticals is a subsidiary of CAPS Holdings, which
is one of the biggest drug manufacturing companies in Zimbabwe. A comment from
QV could not be obtained last night. H Metro
