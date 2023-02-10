TWO MADZIBABA CLASH OVER A SNAKE

TWO Kuwadzana Phase 3 Johanne Masowe eChishanu prophets have appeared in court following an altercation over a snake.
Madzibaba Matthew Matenga went to court seeking a
protection order against his rival, Madzibaba Tongai Mandere, accusing him of
insulting and threatening him.
Madzibaba Matthew also told the court that he was bashed in
front of his congregants.
“He assaulted me with a stick in front of my church
members, accusing me of prophesying illness in his family and calling out his
family members’ names.
“He is also going around telling people that I am mentally
ill and that I am not a true prophet,” said Madzibaba Matthew.
Madzibaba Tongai opposed the application saying he only
approached him inquiring about a snake he killed at his (Madzibaba
Tongai)shrine.
“I heard that he had killed a snake at my shrine and went
to ask him where he put the snake.
“I did not assault him. I went to the community leaders and
they said to me, ‘hauzivi here kuti Matenga anopenga’.”
Magistrate Tamara Chibindi asked Madzibaba Tongai what he
wanted to do with the snake.
“Did you want to eat it,” the magistrate asked.
“We are worshippers and people want to know about the
snake,” said Madzibaba Tongai.
Magistrate Chibindi dismissed the application and told
Madzibaba Matthew that he should have reported the assault to the police. H
