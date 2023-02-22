TWO KIDS KILLED IN HORRIFIC ACCIDENT

TWO minor children died while 13 others were injured when a vehicle they were traveling in as a family was involved in an accident in Mabale, Hwange.

The accident, involving a South African registered vehicle, happened on Sunday morning along the Cross Mabale-Gwayi Mine road.

The driver Tobias Ncube was driving his South Africa-based brother’s vehicle and had been sent to buy sugar from Cross Mabale shops when he loaded family members on a joy ride.

Ncube’s unnamed brother had just arrived and was resting at home when he took the vehicle and drove to Mabale shops.

The road was slippery as it was raining.

Police spokesperson for Matabeleland North Inspector Glory Banda confirmed the accident.

“The first party, Tobias Ncube was driving a South African registered Land Rover Freelander along Gwayi Mine-Mabale road with 15 passengers on board. Two were adults and the rest were juveniles all from the same family.

“He had been sent to buy sugar and decided to take the car and loaded the family members. On approaching the 4km peg along the road he hit a pothole and lost control of the vehicle which hit a tree and overturned landing on its roof,” said Insp Banda.

He said all passengers were thrown out of the vehicle and one child died on the spot while another died on admission to hospital.

The other 13 including the driver were injured.

Those who were critically injured were rushed to St Patrick’s Hospital in Hwange, while others were taken to Lupote Clinic where they were treated and discharged.

Councilor for Hwange Rural District Council ward 17 Joseph Bonda rushed to the scene soon after the accident and carried those who were critically injured to St Patricks’ Hospital in Hwange.

Zanu-PF District Development Coordinator Secretary for Transport and Welfare Cde Sikhathele Moyo who stays in the area, and other villagers rushed to the hospital to assist the family with medical supplies.

“It’s so sad because these are all members of the same family that have been thrown into serious need as they had no money and we had to run around to mobilise some money for medicines. We are looking for donations so they get treatment and so far we got drip for those in hospital,” she said. Chronicle