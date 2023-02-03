TWO AIRFORCE PILOTS KILLED IN CRASH



TWO Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) pilots were killed on Friday when their plane, an SF260 military trainer and aerobatics aircraft, crashed in the Mlezu College general area near Gweru.

The aircraft was on a routine training sortie when it hit a power line and crashed.

The names of the deceased will be released after their next of kin have been notified.

In his condolence message, AFZ Commander, Air Marshal Elson Moyo said a dark cloud has engulfed the AFZ following the unfortunate training accident.

“We have learnt, with heavy hearts, of the passing on of two of our pilots after a training accident. Right now, our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased pilots,” he said.

“I want to extend my deepest condolences to the families and friends of the deceased for this sad loss of AFZ pilots who were on duty and playing their part to ensure that the AFZ fulfills its mandate to defend Zimbabwe’s airspace and territorial integrity.”

In 2020, an AFZ instructor and a female student pilot died when a training plane they were flying developed a technical fault and crashed at Dabuka in Somabula on the outskirts of Gweru.

The two were on routine training at Josiah Tungamirai Air Force Base when the accident occurred. Chronicle