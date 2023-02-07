TURKEY EARTHQUAKE : EIGHT ZIM STUDENTS SAFE

Eight Zimbabwean students learning in Turkey are safe after the devastating earthquake that ripped through parts of Turkey and Syria early Monday morning.
In an interview this morning, Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to
Turkey, Alfred Mutiwazuka, said he had not received reports of Zimbabweans
killed in the earthquake.
Devastating earthquake that ripped through parts of Turkey
and Syria early Monday morning
“We have a sad situation here but from a Zimbabwean
perspective, we know of eight university students learning here,” he said.
“All of them are safe and have been given tents by rescue
teams.
“We will continue to check if there are any other
Zimbabweans who might have been affected.”
Ambassador Mutiwazuka said he has been unable to visit the
affected area because Turkish authorities do not want rescue operations to be
disturbed.
Turkish authorities have indicated that 2 921 people have
so far died after its southeastern region sharing the border with Syria was hit
by major earthquakes.
Devastating earthquake that ripped through parts of Turkey
and Syria early Monday morning has killed over 4,000 people and destroyed
buildings
A further 1 444 people have been killed by the earthquake
in Syria.
The initial magnitude 7.8 tremor early on Monday brought
down buildings as people slept and was followed by a magnitude 7.6 earthquake
hours later, amid several aftershocks.
The United States Geological Survey said the initial
earthquake was centred about 33km (20 miles) from Gaziantep, a major Turkish
city and provincial capital.
A number of countries have promised help in the search and
rescue operations being hampered by cold and snow. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment