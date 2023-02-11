TSVANGIRAI'S BROTHER JOINS ZANU PF AS ED PROMISES PEACEFUL ELECTIONS

GOVERNMENT remains committed to delivering on the hopes and aspirations of all Zimbabweans as evidenced by its programmes that are geared towards ushering in prosperity for all, President Mnangagwa has said.
Transformative development programmes and the demonstrable
success in stabilising and growing the economy, he said, have become a rallying
point for Zimbabweans, who are increasingly lending their support to the ruling
party, ZANU PF, to further accelerate national development.
Addressing delegates in Harare yesterday during the launch
of the ruling party’s programme dubbed “Kumusha/Home/Ekhaya”, which is meant to
welcome back returnees from other political parties, the President said ZANU PF
was “deeply rooted in advancing the will and aspirations of the people”.
Yesterday’s event saw the ruling party embrace members who
had defected over the years.
The ZANU PF Government under President Mnangagwa has
embarked on an intensive nation-building programme underpinned by initiatives
designed to achieve national food security, infrastructure development, job
creation and economic growth.
“Our arms remain outstretched to welcome those who want to
be members of our party.
“In this regard, those who are still in the opposition are
welcome and ZANU PF will continue to facilitate their return home,” said
President Mnangagwa.
“This is the unity and love that all structures of the
party must preach and demonstrate.
“Not only in the context of our quest to realise five
million votes during the upcoming 2023 harmonised elections, but beyond that
for entrenching the democracy, national unity and cohesion that has become
synonymous with the Second Republic.
“Let us, therefore, celebrate this milestone and recommit
ourselves to the realisation of the party’s aims and objectives, as well as the
national Vision 2030.”
Current programmes, policies and projects, he said, were
premised on addressing the needs, hopes and aspirations of the people.
“The successes our party continues to record in
agriculture, mining, manufacturing, tourism, SMEs (small and medium
enterprises) and other social service sectors provide ample testimony,” he
said.
He described yesterday’s event as historic.
“We remain a national political party, a people’s party
deeply rooted in advancing the will and aspirations of the people.
“Hence, this landmark event affords us all an important
opportunity to rekindle and connect with the founding principles and enduring
history of our country and that of our revolutionary party, ZANU PF,” he added.
“On behalf of our party, I warmly welcome you, my fellow
comrades, dear brothers and sisters from across the 10 provinces of our country
to your home, ZANU PF, the home of the people’s revolution.”
The returnees were urged to add value to existing party
programmes and projects by deploying their skills and knowledge.
“Let us ride on our national character trait as hardworking
people and think outside the box to invent and innovate as creative
entrepreneurs for increased production and productivity across all sectors of
the economy.
“I further call upon you, the new party members, to avail
your knowledge, skills and experience while adding value to our people-centred
governance mix and ongoing development initiatives.
“Together, let us build a prosperous and empowered
Zimbabwe, brick by brick and stone upon stone.”
The President also called for peaceful political campaigns
ahead of this year’s elections.
“The forthcoming
2023 harmonised general elections present to the nation an opportunity to
exercise that democratic right to vote for competent ZANU PF cadres.
“It is through our revolutionary mass party that the
concerns of all our people can be addressed.”
The ruling party, he said, must wrest all local authority
and parliamentary seats from the opposition to guarantee a landslide victory.
President Mnangagwa said ZANU PF supporters should continue
to adhere to the party’s culture of peace and harmony, adding that this was
important for the country’s development. Sunday Mail
