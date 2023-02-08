TOP COP RAPES SUBODINATE OVER TWO YEARS

A top cop appeared in court yesterday facing multiple charges of raping a subordinate over a two-year period.

Chief Inspector Cuthbert Gwidi, 47, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje, who released him unconditionally because he was not held in custody pending his appearance in court.

The State said the 44-year-old complainant was first raped when Gwidi sent her to his office to collect some documents.

Gwidi allegedly followed her to the office and threatened her with dismissal, accusing her of being one of the ghost workers without required qualifications.

The State said he told the woman that he would only recommend that she stays on the job on condition that she has sex with him.

He allegedly pushed her onto a car seat that was in his office and raped her.

Further allegations are that he raped her on several other occasions from up to 2019 when she first made a report.

Gwidi is also appearing with his friend, Mathew Muleya, who is alleged to have also raped the complainant.

The court heard that in 2018, Gwidi and the complainant, who is a member of the police band, performed at a fundraising dinner in Harare where Muleya was a delegate.

After the event, female band members were dismissed and went home, but Gwidi called the complainant back to the hotel.

Gwidi had allegedly organised for Muleya to have sex with the complainant for a fee that would be paid to him.

Muleya allegedly raped her twice without protection and infected her with an STI.

She was treated at Adult Rape Clinic where a medical affidavit was compiled.

Kennedy Madekutsikwa appeared for the State. H Metro