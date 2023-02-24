THREE CHILDREN THROWN OUT OF LATE FATHER'S HOUSE

THREE siblings who were kicked out of their late father’s house after it was allegedly sold by their older siblings have been staying in the open for the past four months, together with a four-month-old baby.
Patricia (31), Emmanuel (24) and Shylene Muchafuruka (18)’s
furniture which was thrown out of the house and placed outside the gate by the
Messenger of Court in November is now in a sorry state.
They are still contesting the sale of their late father, Mr
Phineas Muchafuruka’s house in Chikanga Phase Three, Mutare, before the Mutare
High Court.
When The Manica Post visited House Number 6931, Chikanga 3
on Tuesday, a plastic covering the family’s furniture was now in tatters.
From pots to television sets, everything was strewn outside
the house.
“This is the fourth plastic that we have used to cover our
property this month alone, but the heavy rains are rendering our efforts
useless. All our furniture has been damaged. We also stay here with my
siblings. Well-wishers accommodate us when it is raining,” said Emmanuel who is
staying with his 18-year-old-sister Shyline, his wife and a four-month-old baby
on the street just outside their late parents’ house.
All that remains are remnants of what used to be high
quality sofas, wardrobes, beds and television sets.
“Even if we get our house back, we will have to replace all
the furniture as it was damaged by the rains. The new tenant who has moved into
the house wants us gone. He is threatening to deal with us, so we are now
living in fear. He told me to run for dear life when I spot him on the streets
as he will assault me for defying his orders to remove our property from the
gate,” he said.
Emmanuel said they were now being assisted by the Legal
Resources Foundation in their efforts to win back their parents’ house. They
are waiting for a court date from the High Court.
A neighbour who has been offering them temporary
accommodation when it is raining, Ms Matilda Mukurazhizha said it was sad to
see the family suffering because of their other siblings’ greed.
“I was friends with their late mother and growing up,
Artwell seemed to be a nice guy, but he turned into a devil incarnate
overnight. I hope the courts will help these children so that they get their
house back. They are living in squalid conditions. It is sad to note that they
are suffering because of their brother’s selfishness after he sold the family
house without their knowledge,” she said.
Another neighbour, Ms Yolanda Mapangidza said it hurts to
see the family staying outside with a four-month-old baby.
“We hope they will find alternative accommodation somewhere
because what they are going through is painful. They need blankets, clothes and
food since all their belongings were damaged by the rains. They have been
reduced to beggars,” she said.
The late Mr Muchafuruka died in 2006 and is survived by six
children.
It is alleged that his two oldest children, Artwell and
Sandra, forged their siblings’ signatures and sold the property behind their
back.
As a result, the Messenger of Court evicted the siblings
from the house in November last year.
The estate’s executioner, Jeremiah Matenhese and a
Commissioner of Oaths who allegedly commissioned the forged papers that were
submitted at the High Court, Kingstone Pukutayi Munjari, have since been
arraigned before Mutare Magistrates’ Court facing fraud charges over the matter.
Efforts to contact Artwell were fruitless as he is on the
run. Manica Post
