THREE CHILDREN THROWN OUT OF LATE FATHER'S HOUSE



THREE siblings who were kicked out of their late father’s house after it was allegedly sold by their older siblings have been staying in the open for the past four months, together with a four-month-old baby.

Patricia (31), Emmanuel (24) and Shylene Muchafuruka (18)’s furniture which was thrown out of the house and placed outside the gate by the Messenger of Court in November is now in a sorry state.

They are still contesting the sale of their late father, Mr Phineas Muchafuruka’s house in Chikanga Phase Three, Mutare, before the Mutare High Court.

When The Manica Post visited House Number 6931, Chikanga 3 on Tuesday, a plastic covering the family’s furniture was now in tatters.

From pots to television sets, everything was strewn outside the house.

“This is the fourth plastic that we have used to cover our property this month alone, but the heavy rains are rendering our efforts useless. All our furniture has been damaged. We also stay here with my siblings. Well-wishers accommodate us when it is raining,” said Emmanuel who is staying with his 18-year-old-sister Shyline, his wife and a four-month-old baby on the street just outside their late parents’ house.

All that remains are remnants of what used to be high quality sofas, wardrobes, beds and television sets.

“Even if we get our house back, we will have to replace all the furniture as it was damaged by the rains. The new tenant who has moved into the house wants us gone. He is threatening to deal with us, so we are now living in fear. He told me to run for dear life when I spot him on the streets as he will assault me for defying his orders to remove our property from the gate,” he said.

Emmanuel said they were now being assisted by the Legal Resources Foundation in their efforts to win back their parents’ house. They are waiting for a court date from the High Court.

A neighbour who has been offering them temporary accommodation when it is raining, Ms Matilda Mukurazhizha said it was sad to see the family suffering because of their other siblings’ greed.

“I was friends with their late mother and growing up, Artwell seemed to be a nice guy, but he turned into a devil incarnate overnight. I hope the courts will help these children so that they get their house back. They are living in squalid conditions. It is sad to note that they are suffering because of their brother’s selfishness after he sold the family house without their knowledge,” she said.

Another neighbour, Ms Yolanda Mapangidza said it hurts to see the family staying outside with a four-month-old baby.

“We hope they will find alternative accommodation somewhere because what they are going through is painful. They need blankets, clothes and food since all their belongings were damaged by the rains. They have been reduced to beggars,” she said.

The late Mr Muchafuruka died in 2006 and is survived by six children.

It is alleged that his two oldest children, Artwell and Sandra, forged their siblings’ signatures and sold the property behind their back.

As a result, the Messenger of Court evicted the siblings from the house in November last year.

The estate’s executioner, Jeremiah Matenhese and a Commissioner of Oaths who allegedly commissioned the forged papers that were submitted at the High Court, Kingstone Pukutayi Munjari, have since been arraigned before Mutare Magistrates’ Court facing fraud charges over the matter.

Efforts to contact Artwell were fruitless as he is on the run. Manica Post