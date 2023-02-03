TEN ARRESTED AS COPS CRACK DOWN ON DRUGS DEALING

A major campaign against drug suppliers has been launched by the police with Government backing in Harare, with 10 people arrested in the first hours yesterday.
“No to dangerous drugs and illicit substances” came as
Government urged the police to redouble efforts against drug lords supplying
unwanted substances to youths.
The Government sees rounding up drug kingpins would help
save young people, many of whom were struggling with drugs.
Police in Harare will now man roadblocks and stop and
search motorists and even passengers boarding vehicles.
Early in the launch yesterday, more than 10 people were
arrested after they were found in possession of dangerous drugs such as mbanje and
broncleer cough syrups popularly known as bronco.
The suspects, who are now assisting with investigations,
will appear in court soon.
One of the suspects, Munyaradzi Mudyavaranzi, was found in
possession of 50 bottles of Broncleer cough syrup while boarding a private
vehicle.
He alleged that the couch syrup had been sent to him from
someone in South Africa.
Another drug dealer was found with a small bag containing
several sachets of mbanje.
Police will also be arresting users, but largely to lead
them to where they bought the drugs.
Addressing journalists, permanent secretary for Harare
Metropolitan Province Mr Tafadzwa Muguti said during the launch yesterday they
were also educating motorists and the public on the dangers of drug abuse among
the youths.
“What we have done today (yesterday) is just an awareness
campaign,” he said.
“The roadblock was meant to educate the general citizens on
the plight of drugs within Harare Province. As you know Harare Province is now
becoming a haven of drug lords. This is our response to the drug lords as
Harare Metropolitan Province.
“We are fed up and the citizens are also fed up. Together
with the Zimbabwe Republic Police we have basically responded not only by
raising more awareness, but also by setting up strategic points during this
operation where we will be able to basically intercept. As you saw today we
have managed to capture a number of drug lords who were actually transporting
using passenger vehicles, using commuter omnibuses.”
Mr Muguti appealed to the public to report anyone dealing
in drugs at any nearest police station, as some drug lords were using high density
suburbs as safe havens, targeting people from the ages of 10 to 40 and 45
years.
“They are targeting even school children and we are also
appealing to all headmasters and headmistresses, principals within the province
to please report any signs that children might be taking drugs within schools.
We are keen to end this pandemic, this evil which has come within our society.
We are hoping that together with the media fraternity, together with all
stakeholders, we can finally win and chase out this evil outside our homes,” Mr
Muguti said.
Authorities were aware that some drug dealers have even
gone to the extent of setting up offices and structures so that they can easily
distribute drugs.
He appealed to night club owners not to let children below
the age of 18 enter their premises as some of them were being introduced to
drugs in such places.
Owners who breached the regulations risked being arrested
and have their licences revoked, he said.
Mr Muguti said the police were going to arrest anyone found
intoxicated so that he or she will provide them with information on where they
were buying the drugs.
Officer Commanding Harare Province, Commissioner Wonder
Tembo, said they were equally concerned about issues to do with drugs and they
had come up with various measures to ensure that there was order.
“So many school children are being involved in drug abuse
and we are encouraging them to stop,” he said. “We will not allow that to
continue happening because it is destroying our nation. Remember, these are the
future leaders and if it continues like that it means we will not have leaders
tomorrow.”
Comm Tembo said police will also continue to conduct
operations and awareness campaigns against drug abuse.
Police had already identified safe houses and suspected
drug dealers and will soon raid them, while police intelligence teams have been
heavily deployed on the ground. Herald
