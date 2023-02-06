TEEN HEALER RAPES MARRIED WOMAN

A 19-year-old man stands accused of raping a married woman, claiming to have powers to stop the death of her child.

Carlos Mandizvidza reportedly raped a 24-year-old married woman at a shrine in Kuwadzana 7 on November 3 last year.

He claimed to have powers to exorcise the woman and instructed her to smear vaseline on her private parts before reportedly raping her.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the case and appealed for information that may lead to the arrest of Carlos.

“Police are investigating a rape case involving a Dzivaresekwa spiritual healer. In November, the complainant received information via a WhatsApp group that there was a prophet in Kuwadzana 7 who helps people with spiritual problems.

“She then communicated with the accused person and narrated her spiritual problems. The accused person confirmed that he could assist and referred her to his shrine at Kuwadzana New Stands in Harare,” Insp Chakanza said.

“On November 3, the complainant went to the shrine where she was instructed to rub vaseline on and inside her private parts. This was done while the accused person closed his eyes. After about 29 minutes of rubbing, the accused person opened his eyes and told his victim that the spirit had instructed him to do the rubbing and raped her.

“She was threatened that her child would die if she disclosed the act to anyone. The complainant claims to haven disclosed the act to a relative on January 23. The accused person is on the run,” he said.

However, when H-Metro contacted Carlos, he said he was on his way to Botswana and confirmed having sexual intercourse with the victim.

“I am aware that I had sexual intercourse with the married woman. She is the one who lured me into having sex with her and wanted me to marry her.

“I learnt about her marital status after her husband phoned me over my messages he found in her mobile phone. I am on my way to Botswana as we speak,” said Carlos. H Metro