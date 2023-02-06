TEEN HEALER RAPES MARRIED WOMAN

A 19-year-old man stands accused of raping a married woman, claiming to have powers to stop the death of her child.
Carlos Mandizvidza reportedly raped a 24-year-old married
woman at a shrine in Kuwadzana 7 on November 3 last year.
He claimed to have powers to exorcise the woman and instructed her to smear
vaseline on her private parts before reportedly raping her.
Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore
Chakanza, confirmed the case and appealed for information that may lead to the
arrest of Carlos.
“Police are investigating a rape case involving a
Dzivaresekwa spiritual healer. In November, the complainant received
information via a WhatsApp group that there was a prophet in Kuwadzana 7 who
helps people with spiritual problems.
“She then communicated with the accused person and narrated
her spiritual problems. The accused person confirmed that he could assist and
referred her to his shrine at Kuwadzana New Stands in Harare,” Insp Chakanza
said.
“On November 3, the complainant went to the shrine where
she was instructed to rub vaseline on and inside her private parts. This was
done while the accused person closed his eyes. After about 29 minutes of
rubbing, the accused person opened his eyes and told his victim that the spirit
had instructed him to do the rubbing and raped her.
“She was threatened that her child would die if she
disclosed the act to anyone. The complainant claims to haven disclosed the act
to a relative on January 23. The accused person is on the run,” he said.
However, when H-Metro contacted Carlos, he said he was on
his way to Botswana and confirmed having sexual intercourse with the victim.
“I am aware that I had sexual intercourse with the married
woman. She is the one who lured me into having sex with her and wanted me to
marry her.
“I learnt about her marital status after her husband phoned
me over my messages he found in her mobile phone. I am on my way to Botswana as
we speak,” said Carlos. H Metro
