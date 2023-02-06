STEPMOTHER BEATEN UP BY HUBBY FOR ILL-TREATING KIDS

A Harare woman was allegedly assaulted by her husband after she ill-treated his children over the weekend.

The husband, Muchena Makovere, was not asked to plead when he appeared before magistrate Evelyn Mashavakure, accused of violating the Domestic Violence Act.

The court heard that Muchena and his wife, Chipo Munyoro, had a misunderstanding over the ill-treatment of her stepchildren.

Muchena is said to have gotten violent and punched Munyoro several times in the face.It is alleged that she sustained a black eye after he struck her with an empty beer bottle.

Polite Chikiwa appeared for the State. H Metro