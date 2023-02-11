SLAIN AKA MOURNED

Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes was killed in a shooting at a popular night spot on Durban's Florida Road on Friday night.
The South African rapper's death was confirmed by his
parents, Tony and Lynn, in a statement shared on social media on Saturday
morning.
Following news of his death, industry colleagues, friends,
and fans paid tribute to AKA, remembering the indelible mark he left on the
music industry in the country.
EThekwini Mayor Councillor Mxolisi Kaunda condemned the
senseless killing of Forbes in a statement on Saturday morning.
"The news of AKA's passing comes as a shock to us as
we were looking forward to seeing him perform at the Durban All White Concert
at the Durban ICC next week on Saturday. We call upon members of the community
who might have witnessed the incident to share information with the
police," said Mayor Kaunda.
He added that the inhumane killing of the rapper on a
popular nightlife street would impact Durban's hottest nightspots image that
the Municipality and its partners have worked hard over the years to build.
Furthermore, the Mayor conveyed his heartfelt condolences
to the Forbes family, friends, and fans.
Statements by political parties, including the Economic
Freedom Fighters and the Democratic Alliance, were shared on Twitter.
"Crime in South Africa is out of control, and the assassination of civilians has become a norm. AKA was an indisputable talent, and the music industry has lost an innovative artist. May His Soul Rest In Peace," tweeted the EFF.
