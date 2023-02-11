SLAIN AKA MOURNED

Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes was killed in a shooting at a popular night spot on Durban's Florida Road on Friday night.

The South African rapper's death was confirmed by his parents, Tony and Lynn, in a statement shared on social media on Saturday morning.

Following news of his death, industry colleagues, friends, and fans paid tribute to AKA, remembering the indelible mark he left on the music industry in the country.

EThekwini Mayor Councillor Mxolisi Kaunda condemned the senseless killing of Forbes in a statement on Saturday morning.

"The news of AKA's passing comes as a shock to us as we were looking forward to seeing him perform at the Durban All White Concert at the Durban ICC next week on Saturday. We call upon members of the community who might have witnessed the incident to share information with the police," said Mayor Kaunda.

He added that the inhumane killing of the rapper on a popular nightlife street would impact Durban's hottest nightspots image that the Municipality and its partners have worked hard over the years to build.

Furthermore, the Mayor conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the Forbes family, friends, and fans.

Statements by political parties, including the Economic Freedom Fighters and the Democratic Alliance, were shared on Twitter.

"Crime in South Africa is out of control, and the assassination of civilians has become a norm. AKA was an indisputable talent, and the music industry has lost an innovative artist. May His Soul Rest In Peace," tweeted the EFF.



