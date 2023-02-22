SCHOOLS IN FIVE PROVINCES ORDERED TO CLOSE AS CYCLONE LOOMS

GOVERNMENT has ordered boarding schools in five provinces to suspend lessons tomorrow as part of mitigatory measures against the expected arrival of Cyclone Freddy which has already hit Madagascar and now proceeding to Mozambique and possibly to our country.
The provinces likely to be worst affected include,
Manicaland, Masvingo, Mashonaland East, Mashonaland Central, Matabeleland South
and Harare Metropolitan.
In its weather update last night, the Meteorological
Services Department (MSD) urged citizens in some districts in the southern
parts of the country to be on high alert as a severe tropical Cyclone Freddy is
expected to make landfall in the country tomorrow. Tropical Cyclone Freddy,
which is now an overland depression will reach its peak intensity of 110km/h
and make landfall in the early hours of Friday.
Districts such as Chimanimani, Chipinge, Chiredzi, Mwenezi,
Beitbridge, Chivi, Masvingo rural, Zaka, and Bikita are expected to be
affected. The districts are expected to receive localised heavy rains and
strong rains starting today until tomorrow morning.
In her post-Cabinet briefing yesterday, Information,
Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said Government,
through its agencies, has taken due alert and put in place a number of measures
such as setting up of evacuation establishments, deploying aid and medical
supplies in Government offices in potentially vulnerable districts.
The measures include issuing a directive to boarding
schools to suspend lessons tomorrow while day scholars will not be required to
go to school.
“The nation is informed that Cabinet noted that Cyclone
Freddy has hit Madagascar and is proceeding to Mozambique whereupon it will
also affect neighbouring countries, inclusive of Zimbabwe.
“The provinces to be most affected include the following:
Manicaland, Masvingo, Mashonaland East and Central and Harare Metropolitan,”
said Minister Mutsvangwa.
She said weather experts are predicting that it may cause
damage along its path.
“Boarding schools should remain open, but suspend lessons
in the affected areas on Friday to reduce the movement of pupils and they
should gather students in buildings or dormitories with secure roofs or spaces
where they can get covering if the roof is blown off,” said Minister
Mutsvangwa.
“Day scholars in affected areas can have Friday off to
reduce student movement.”
Minister Mutsvangwa said Cabinet has also directed that
small-scale miners and artisanal miners should avoid going underground and
urged citizens to avoid crossing flooded rivers while public transport
operators should operate during day time.
In view of the unpredictable weather conditions largely due
to the effects of climate change, Minister Mutsvangwa said all local
authorities stand warned against settling people in wetlands, waterways, river
basins, and other undesignated sites.
“Cabinet would like to assure the nation that all these
measures are meant to avoid unnecessary loss of life. The public will be kept
abreast of all developments on the matter,” she said.
In a statement yesterday, the Department of Civil
Protection urged citizens to be on high alert for forecasted severe Tropical
Storm Freddy.
“We call on all relevant stakeholders and traditional
leaders to step up efforts to disseminate information to their various
communities in particular all Manicaland, Masvingo, and Matabeleland South
provinces where heavy rains accompanied by strong winds are expected,” read the
statement.
“We urge the citizens to take heed of the Meteorological
Services Department alerts as they continue monitoring the unfolding situation.
“Citizens should be on the watch for possible flooding,
avoid crossing flooded rivers/streams, stay indoors, and avoid artisanal mining
on shacky grounds during the period.”
The department said people living in low-lying areas should
move to high ground.
A National Civil Protection Committee emergency meeting was
held yesterday in Harare where stakeholders discussed possible measures to put
in place in the event of a disaster.
“District Civil Protection Committees countrywide have also
been mobilised and district development coordinators are required to be on
standby to respond to any eventualities,” the statement added. Herald
