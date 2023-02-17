SCHOOL HEAD SEXUALLY HARASSES MARRIED TEACHER

A MAKONI school head is under investigation by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education for allegedly sexually harassing and victimising a female teacher at his school.
Mugadza Primary School head, Mr Tendai Mada, was this week
reported by a teacher to Zimbabwe Rural Teachers’ Union for allegedly making
sexual advances on her, as well as harassing her after his advances were
spurned.
The teacher (name supplied) was deployed to the school this
term after being transferred from another institution.
Mr Mada allegedly made sexually explicit comments to her on
the very first day she assumed duty.
Her husband, who had accompanied her, was outside the
headmaster’s office as his wife was signing papers to resume duty.
“I humbly seek help from the union. I went to Mugadza
Primary School on January 1, 2023 and from day one, the head, Mr Mada, started
making advances on me. He told me, ‘Ndingade kuona zvidya zvenyu nedumbu renyu’
(I want to see your thighs and stomach). He asked me if I had a boyfriend and
if I would want one.
“The head told me that he had a dream and in that dream he
had seen me, but I quickly rebuked him and told him that I was married.
‘‘In fact, he even saw my husband. When I went to ask for
permission to go and access my salary he said, ‘Wakuda kuti ndikubvumidze asi
wakandiramba.’ (You want me to sanction your trip when you spurned my
advances).
“The head continued to say a lot of sexual innuendos, but I
strongly rebuked him. When he noticed that I was not relenting, he turned into
a tiger. He started being cruel and harsh towards me. He embarrasses me in
front of my workmates,” reads part of the complaint filed at the Ministry of
Primary and Secondary Education’s Makoni District office.
Makoni District Schools Inspector, Mr George Chidhakwa said
the matter is now under investigation.
“I saw the letter, but right now I am not in the office.
However, I am not aware if my team has visited the school to investigate the
matter yet,” he said.
When contacted for comment, Mr Mada could neither deny nor
confirm the allegations.
“Come to the school and I will give you my side of the
story. They might say they were victimised, but I can hand over the phone to
the ladies and let them speak to you. I have since responded to the allegations
and the district office has the copy of my response,” said Mr Mada.
Zimbabwe Rural Teachers’ Union president, Mr Martin
Chaburumunda said sexual harassment of teachers is rife in schools, but most of
the victims do not speak out.
“Through the advice of our lawyers, we have referred the
alleged case of sexual harassment of a female teacher at Mugadza Primary School
to the parent ministry for investigations. Sexual harassment and victimisation
is rampant in schools, but very few victims are willing to come out and fight
the abuse.
“Heads wield significant power and authority over fellow
teachers. Unfortunately this is sometimes abused. Heads have power to charge
their subordinates and write performance appraisal reports. Some use this
privilege for sextortion. They also recommend the secondment of teachers to key
national programmes.
“A school must be a safe and conducive environment for both
the learner and the teacher. An emotionally harassed teacher will not perform
to the best of his/her ability, especially when a superior is the source of
those troubles,” said Mr Chaburumunda. Manica Post
0 comments:
Post a Comment