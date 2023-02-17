SCHOOL HEAD SEXUALLY HARASSES MARRIED TEACHER

A MAKONI school head is under investigation by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education for allegedly sexually harassing and victimising a female teacher at his school.

Mugadza Primary School head, Mr Tendai Mada, was this week reported by a teacher to Zimbabwe Rural Teachers’ Union for allegedly making sexual advances on her, as well as harassing her after his advances were spurned.

The teacher (name supplied) was deployed to the school this term after being transferred from another institution.

Mr Mada allegedly made sexually explicit comments to her on the very first day she assumed duty.

Her husband, who had accompanied her, was outside the headmaster’s office as his wife was signing papers to resume duty.

“I humbly seek help from the union. I went to Mugadza Primary School on January 1, 2023 and from day one, the head, Mr Mada, started making advances on me. He told me, ‘Ndingade kuona zvidya zvenyu nedumbu renyu’ (I want to see your thighs and stomach). He asked me if I had a boyfriend and if I would want one.

“The head told me that he had a dream and in that dream he had seen me, but I quickly rebuked him and told him that I was married.

‘‘In fact, he even saw my husband. When I went to ask for permission to go and access my salary he said, ‘Wakuda kuti ndikubvumidze asi wakandiramba.’ (You want me to sanction your trip when you spurned my advances).

“The head continued to say a lot of sexual innuendos, but I strongly rebuked him. When he noticed that I was not relenting, he turned into a tiger. He started being cruel and harsh towards me. He embarrasses me in front of my workmates,” reads part of the complaint filed at the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education’s Makoni District office.

Makoni District Schools Inspector, Mr George Chidhakwa said the matter is now under investigation.

“I saw the letter, but right now I am not in the office. However, I am not aware if my team has visited the school to investigate the matter yet,” he said.

When contacted for comment, Mr Mada could neither deny nor confirm the allegations.

“Come to the school and I will give you my side of the story. They might say they were victimised, but I can hand over the phone to the ladies and let them speak to you. I have since responded to the allegations and the district office has the copy of my response,” said Mr Mada.

Zimbabwe Rural Teachers’ Union president, Mr Martin Chaburumunda said sexual harassment of teachers is rife in schools, but most of the victims do not speak out.

“Through the advice of our lawyers, we have referred the alleged case of sexual harassment of a female teacher at Mugadza Primary School to the parent ministry for investigations. Sexual harassment and victimisation is rampant in schools, but very few victims are willing to come out and fight the abuse.

“Heads wield significant power and authority over fellow teachers. Unfortunately this is sometimes abused. Heads have power to charge their subordinates and write performance appraisal reports. Some use this privilege for sextortion. They also recommend the secondment of teachers to key national programmes.

A school must be a safe and conducive environment for both the learner and the teacher. An emotionally harassed teacher will not perform to the best of his/her ability, especially when a superior is the source of those troubles," said Mr Chaburumunda.