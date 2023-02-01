ROUSING SEND- OFF FOR MURDERED TEACHER

BUDIRIRO 4 Primary School teachers yesterday gave a rousing send-off to their ECD colleague, Magdalene Mandiveyi, who was murdered last week.
Her body was found in a maize field in Aspindale after
going missing for a number of days. A post-mortem report indicated that she had
been assaulted.
Female teachers led mourners in celebrating Magdalene’s
life, saying she shaped a number of students at the four schools that she
taught before meeting her cruel fate.
One of the teachers told H-Metro that they had been robbed
of a brilliant ECD teacher.
“Mandiveyi was one of the qualified teachers we had. She
was a compass that activated the magnets of curiosity, knowledge and wisdom in
the pupils. In return, someone in foolishness ended her life cruelly.
“We have been robbed of a teacher who had dedicated her
life to teaching children and guiding them in their early stages of life,” said
the teacher.
Mourners caused a scene at Current Shopping Centre in
Budiriro as they sang and danced. The teachers sang songs against drug abuse
and domestic violence as they marched around the shopping centre.
Magdalene is expected to be buried today at Danhama
Village, Hauna, in Honde Valley.
She is survived by her husband, David Mupanganyemba, and
four children, including a three-month-old baby. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment