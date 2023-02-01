ROUSING SEND- OFF FOR MURDERED TEACHER



BUDIRIRO 4 Primary School teachers yesterday gave a rousing send-off to their ECD colleague, Magdalene Mandiveyi, who was murdered last week.

Her body was found in a maize field in Aspindale after going missing for a number of days. A post-mortem report indicated that she had been assaulted.

Female teachers led mourners in celebrating Magdalene’s life, saying she shaped a number of students at the four schools that she taught before meeting her cruel fate.

One of the teachers told H-Metro that they had been robbed of a brilliant ECD teacher.

“Mandiveyi was one of the qualified teachers we had. She was a compass that activated the magnets of curiosity, knowledge and wisdom in the pupils. In return, someone in foolishness ended her life cruelly.

“We have been robbed of a teacher who had dedicated her life to teaching children and guiding them in their early stages of life,” said the teacher.

Mourners caused a scene at Current Shopping Centre in Budiriro as they sang and danced. The teachers sang songs against drug abuse and domestic violence as they marched around the shopping centre.

Magdalene is expected to be buried today at Danhama Village, Hauna, in Honde Valley.

She is survived by her husband, David Mupanganyemba, and four children, including a three-month-old baby. H Metro