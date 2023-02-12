RADIO STATIONS ORDERED TO MUTE WINKY D'S MUSIC

Knives are out for Zimdancehall musician Winky D following the release of his latest politically charged album, Eureka Eureka.

Zanu PF's social media trolls and supporters have been baying for Winky D's blood since the release of the album, whose launch on New Year's eve drew a full house.

Government on the other hand has reportedly ordered state-run radio stations to mute Winky D's music.

Eureka Eureka carries songs such as Ibotso, Vafarasi, Chauruka and many others that tackle social injustice, Zimbabwe's economic meltdown and corruption within government.

Ibotso speaks of how the rich and powerful are taking all that the poor should be getting while Chauruka warns those in higher offices not to abuse the authority they have as one day that is bound to be lost.

Also known as the Gaffa, Winky D introduced his huge following to a string of young artistes in an album whose two top tracks have breached the million views mark.

A source privy to developments said state-owned radio stations were briefed not to play Winky D's music alleging it causes alarm and despondency.

“Everyone, the management at these radio stations were briefed that Winky D's music shall not be played at all,”said the source.

“It's a deliberate move to suffocate his music due to his politically charged lyrics that are said to be anti government.

“It's an unofficial rule but it applies, If one plays his (Winky D) music they would find themselves in big trouble.”

A radio DJ at one radio station confirmed that they have since been instructed to strike off Winky D's music off their playing lists.

A survey done by the Standard Style showed that Winky D's music hasn't been played on state-owned radio stations over the past two weeks.

The current album is not Winky D's first to be muted, KaSong keJecha which was released days to the 2018 elections has not been played on national radio after it was associated with then MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa's “kudira jecha” mantra.

A week after the release of the album, a Zanu PF affiliated group-Economic Empowerment Group (EEG) led by Mike Chimombe held a press conference denouncing Winky D's music and calling for his work to be banned on radio stations as well as having him barred from live performances.

After EEG's calls to ban Winky D, the public broadcaster ZBC denied banning the artiste.

“The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation has noted with concern unfounded messages circulating on various social media platforms alleging that there has been a ban on Winky D’s songs on the ZBC platforms,” ZBC said in a statement.

“ZBC is a public broadcaster and is guided by the philosophy of leaving no one and no place behind. It should be categorically stated that we do not discriminate against any music artists.”

Meanwhile, Holy Ten, who featured on Ibotso has labelled Winky D as a manipulative 'snake' who used him on the song's production.

Holy Ten's accusations are not new after revealing that he regretted working with Winky D a day after the song was released.

Music critic and academic Fred Zindi said the government and Zanu PF had no power to silence Winky D as the internet will make sure that his music will reach people.

“It is an excellent album featuring the likes of Holy Ten, who has since chickened out on Ibotso and UK-based Shingai Shoniwa who features on Dzimba Dzemabwe,” Zindi said.

“The album is telling the truth about the experiences of the poor and suffering masses of Zimbabwe.

“The Zanu PF officials like Mike Chimombe who think that it should be banned from ZBC are scared of the masses knowing the truth which might cause a revolution or anti-Zanu PF sentiments.

“However, banning of records in this country is now a thing of the past as ZBC does not control platforms like Spotify, Tik-Tok, I-Tunes, You Tube, Sound Cloud, Pandora, Amazon and other digital spaces.

“Our constitution allows for freedom of speech and it is albums like this which give up-coming artistes to be bold enough to speak the truth. If this kind of trend goes on, the future of Zimbabwean music is brighter than it is today.” Standard