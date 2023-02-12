RADIO STATIONS ORDERED TO MUTE WINKY D'S MUSIC

Knives are out for Zimdancehall musician Winky D following the release of his latest politically charged album, Eureka Eureka.
Zanu PF's social media trolls and supporters have been
baying for Winky D's blood since the release of the album, whose launch on New
Year's eve drew a full house.
Government on the other hand has reportedly ordered
state-run radio stations to mute Winky D's music.
Eureka Eureka carries songs such as Ibotso, Vafarasi,
Chauruka and many others that tackle social injustice, Zimbabwe's economic
meltdown and corruption within government.
Ibotso speaks of how the rich and powerful are taking all
that the poor should be getting while Chauruka warns those in higher offices
not to abuse the authority they have as one day that is bound to be lost.
Also known as the Gaffa, Winky D introduced his huge
following to a string of young artistes in an album whose two top tracks have
breached the million views mark.
A source privy to developments said state-owned radio
stations were briefed not to play Winky D's music alleging it causes alarm and
despondency.
“Everyone, the management at these radio stations were
briefed that Winky D's music shall not be played at all,”said the source.
“It's a deliberate move to suffocate his music due to his
politically charged lyrics that are said to be anti government.
“It's an unofficial rule but it applies, If one plays his
(Winky D) music they would find themselves in big trouble.”
A radio DJ at one radio station confirmed that they have
since been instructed to strike off Winky D's music off their playing lists.
A survey done by the Standard Style showed that Winky D's
music hasn't been played on state-owned radio stations over the past two weeks.
The current album is not Winky D's first to be muted,
KaSong keJecha which was released days to the 2018 elections has not been
played on national radio after it was associated with then MDC Alliance
president Nelson Chamisa's “kudira jecha” mantra.
A week after the release of the album, a Zanu PF affiliated
group-Economic Empowerment Group (EEG) led by Mike Chimombe held a press
conference denouncing Winky D's music and calling for his work to be banned on
radio stations as well as having him barred from live performances.
After EEG's calls to ban Winky D, the public broadcaster
ZBC denied banning the artiste.
“The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation has noted with
concern unfounded messages circulating on various social media platforms
alleging that there has been a ban on Winky D’s songs on the ZBC platforms,”
ZBC said in a statement.
“ZBC is a public broadcaster and is guided by the
philosophy of leaving no one and no place behind. It should be categorically
stated that we do not discriminate against any music artists.”
Meanwhile, Holy Ten, who featured on Ibotso has labelled
Winky D as a manipulative 'snake' who used him on the song's production.
Holy Ten's accusations are not new after revealing that he
regretted working with Winky D a day after the song was released.
Music critic and academic Fred Zindi said the government
and Zanu PF had no power to silence Winky D as the internet will make sure that
his music will reach people.
“It is an excellent album featuring the likes of Holy Ten,
who has since chickened out on Ibotso and UK-based Shingai Shoniwa who features
on Dzimba Dzemabwe,” Zindi said.
“The album is telling the truth about the experiences of
the poor and suffering masses of Zimbabwe.
“The Zanu PF officials like Mike Chimombe who think that it
should be banned from ZBC are scared of the masses knowing the truth which
might cause a revolution or anti-Zanu PF sentiments.
“However, banning of records in this country is now a thing
of the past as ZBC does not control platforms like Spotify, Tik-Tok, I-Tunes,
You Tube, Sound Cloud, Pandora, Amazon and other digital spaces.
“Our constitution allows for freedom of speech and it is
albums like this which give up-coming artistes to be bold enough to speak the
truth. If this kind of trend goes on, the future of Zimbabwean music is
brighter than it is today.” Standard
