PUPIL COLLAPSES, DIES AT SCHOOL

A Form Three learner at Maranatha High School in Bulawayo reportedly collapsed and died during sports, CITE has established.

The incident occurred yesterday.

Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education Director of Communications and Advocacy, Taungana Ndoro confirmed the incident although he could not immediately confirm her name.

“I confirm the incident happened, they were just having a routine spotting event and she collapsed,” said Ndoro.

We pass our condolences to the family of the deceased including the school and the community where she grew up.”

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said they were investigating the matter. CITE