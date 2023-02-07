PROPHET ARRESTED FOR RAPING TEEN

A Buhera self-proclaimed prophet was yesterday arrested for raping a 15-year-old girl.

In a statement, national police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said Brighton Maponde, 35, was reported to have been raping the victim since 2020.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirms the arrest of a 35-year-old man in connection with a series of rape cases that occurred in December 2020.

“The suspect, who is a self-proclaimed prophet, allegedly raped the victim aged 15 on several occasions and threatened her with misfortunes and death,” said Ass-Comm Nyathi. B Metro