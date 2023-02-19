PASSPORT OFFICERS MAKE A KILLING OVER UK VISAS



The Bulawayo passport office has been described as a corruption hotspot with some of the staffers allegedly building imposing mansions in the city from the proceeds of graft.

Sources told Standard People that a lot was happening at the city’s passport office where officers are allegedly going for broke to make extra money by even changing the ages of some passport applicants so that they qualify for United Kingdom visas.

The system is sophisticated and involves teams from birth and identity (ID) registration offices who give that person a new birth certificate with a new name and date of birth,” an insider said.

“The officers once facelifted an application and it only came to light when the printing company discovered that the fingerprints were identical to those of a previous applicant. They could therefore not print the passport since they had printed another passport last year with the same fingerprints.”

Sources said this has been on-going for a long time until last week when the syndicate ran out of luck and processed an application for the applicant who once applied for a passport using his original documents.

When the client failed to get a UK visa, he went to Tredgold and was assisted to get a new birth certificate and lD. He was referred to an officer at the passport office for passport application.

He was assisted and went through all the stages and applied for a passport.

Another source alleged that some passport supervisors work with a tout only identified as Ndlovu to hunt for clients desperate to have their passport applications fast tracked.

A supervisor (name given) is alleged to be threatening other officers with transfers to sub offices for raising eyebrows and complaints over the corrupt activities. Another officer (name given) is said to be serving only clients who would have paid her bribes.

The source said desperate clients were made to part with hard earned cash at the passport office as they are harassed before being lured to pay.

It is alleged that Bulawayo passport officers are building mansions in low density suburbs despite the economic hardships and despite the fact that they are only paid US$200 in salaries.

Investigations established that one of the bosses is building a mansion in Emlangeni and other officers involved in the racket are building in Mahatshula.

“So prevalent is the corruption that virtually everyone is involved from the security guard, cleaners up to officers," said the source.

“They take 200 people in the morning and chase everyone else away. Out of desperation, applicants are forced to go to the runners where they are made to pay bribes.

“They are referred back to the office and become the first to be served.

“Touts charge US$60 dollars on top of the US$120 for the authorized passport fee.”Standard