NOT IN ELECTION YEAR : WAR VETS POSTPONE CONGRESS

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has advised the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) to postpone its Congress until after the elections as the ex-combatants lead in the campaigns for both the ruling Zanu-PF party and its leader.
In a letter to the chairman of ZNLWVA, Cde Chris
Mutsvangwa, the Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs, Cde Oppah
Muchinguri-Kashiri, said President Mnangagwa would grace the Congress.
“His Excellency, the President, Cde ED Mnangagwa, accepted
an invitation to be the Guest of Honour at your 2023 National Congress. His
Excellency, however, suggested that the National Congress be deferred until
after the 2023 harmonised elections.
“I implore the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans
Association to be guided accordingly,” read the letter in part.
Cde Mutsvangwa said over the years, war veterans have been
the bedrock of the revolutionary party, usually heading campaigns for Zanu PF,
and this year is no different.
“We are most honoured and delighted that HE President
Emmerson D. Mnangagwa has promised to attend our ZNLWVA Congress at an
opportune occasion soon after the 2023
harmonised elections,” he said.
“In the meantime our membership, the seasoned and tempered
cadres of the party, are busy doubling down in full support of the voter
registration membership mobilisation so as to deliver an epochal landslide to
their patron, Cde EDM, the First Secretary and Party President”.
Towards that end, Cde Mutsvangwa said the setting up of the
War Veterans Wing in Zanu PF could never have come at a better time.
“This revolutionary and noble endeavour of politics by the
trusted cadreship received a big shot in the arm with the setting up of the
League of War Veterans as an organ of the Party of the Permanent Zimbabwe
Revolution”.
Last Friday, the ZNLWVA executive met in Harare to once
again pledge their full loyalty to the party President, while also appealing
for speedy granting of Special Economic Zone Status for the Manhize DISCO
Tsingshan Iron and Steel Works, their cherished project they championed from
inception at their 2013 Masvingo Congress. Herald
