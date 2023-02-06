NO GRADE 7 EXAM FEE HIKES : ZIMSEC

THE Zimbabwe Schools Examinations Council (Zimsec) has maintained the 2022 Grade Seven examination fees figure with parents or guardians set to pay US$29 for all subjects while Government subsidizes the fees with US$36 for the US$65 fees.
The amount should be paid in both foreign and local
currency based on the March 3 interbank rate.
“Please be advised that the examination fees for 2023 is
US$65 for all subjects. Government will contribute US$36 for candidates in
public schools while parents and guardians will pay US$29.
Candidates from private schools and colleges will pay the
full cost of US$65 as examination fees for the year,” said Zimsec in a
statement.
The examinations body spokesperson Ms Nicky Dlamini said
the termly figure will be US$10.
“We are basically using the same fees structure as that of
last year. If a parent or guardian wants to pay the whole amount once, they
will fork out US$29, between March 3 and March 10. If one decides to pay in
instalments, they will pay US$10 per term,” said Ms Dlamini. Chronicle
