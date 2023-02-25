MUVEVI CLEARED OF SIX MURDER CHARGES

MULTIPLE murder suspect Jaison Muvevi, who was being investigated for killing up to 10 people, has been cleared of six charges following ballistic tests.
Muvevi hogged the limelight in January following the Hwedza
shooting rampage that led to the death of three people while two others escaped
death by a whisker, before he fled to Mozambique, where he was captured.
A former police detective, Muvevi was also linked to
another suspected murder that took place in November 2022 in Eastlea, Harare.
Police were keen to investigate whether he was involved in
six other unsolved murder cases that took place in Harare and Chitungwiza since
2020.
Muvevi’s suspected murder weapon was taken for ballistic
tests about a month ago to try to link the forensic evidence to these six cold
cases.
However, it has emerged that the ballistic tests did not
match Muvevi’s murder weapon in the six cases.
National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi, confirmed that the four alleged murder counts and two attempted murder
charges are what remain on Muvevi’s charge sheet.
“I can confirm that on Muvevi’s charges, he remains facing
four counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder,” Asst Comm Nyathi
said.
A police source close to the investigations said: “The
results from the forensic ballistic analysis did not match his weapon. So,
automatically he was cleared of the six suspected murder cases.
“The situation is still the same in terms of his other
charges. So, he is still facing four counts of murder and two counts of
attempted murder.”
The 42-year-old is presently before the courts after he
allegedly gunned down three people — a senior police officer, a bartender and
faith healer — in Hwedza on January 13.
Police believe Muvevi used the same weapon to fatally shoot
Nyarai Round in Eastlea on November 19 in 2022.
His attempted murder charges arose after he also allegedly
shot and injured a police officer during the Hwedza shootings, before he fired
at another man in Mutare, whom he narrowly missed, while on the run.
On Monday, Muvevi appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi for routine remand and was further remanded in custody to March 6. Sunday Mail
0 comments:
Post a Comment