MUTORIRO DEALERS GET BAIL

TWO men, who were caught with 83g of Crystal Methamphetamine, commonly referred to as Mutoriro in street lingo and believed to be chief suppliers in Harare’s high-density suburbs of Mufakose, Kuwadzana, Kambuzuma and Dzivarasekwa were each granted $100 000 bail by a Harare magistrate.
Tapiwa Prince Samuriwo, also known as Jah Rule and Humphrey
Banda both from Mufakose, were granted bail by Magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi,
who remanded them to March 13 pending further police investigations.
Samuriwo and Banda were arrested by officers from the
Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission in Mufakose.
They were allegedly found with US$4 352, a digital scale
used for weighing Crystal Methamphetamine, a black okapi knife, four used empty
plastic sachets containing Mutoriro residue, and 22 unused packing sachets.
According to the State, preliminary tests positively
identified the Crystal Methamphetamine weighing 83g upon their arrest. Herald
