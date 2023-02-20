Monday, 20 February 2023
MUGABE'S SON ARRESTED
Monday, February 20, 2023
Robert Mugabe (Junior) has been arrested and is currently detained at Avondale Police Station in Harare on allegations of destroying cars and other properties at a place he was attending a party over the weekend. Sources said Mugabe Junior was detained yesterday and he is likely to be charged with malicious damage to property. Mugabe Junior is the son of the late President Robert Gabriel Mugabe-
