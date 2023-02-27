MORE DRUG DEALERS ARRESTED

THE crackdown on drug peddlers and dealers continues countrywide, with police also targeting those selling alcoholic drinks without a licence.

More than 2 800 suspects have been arrested so far under the ongoing operation, “No to dangerous drugs and illicit substances”.

Some of the suspects have appeared in court where their trials are now pending. The operation was launched following reports of rampant drug abuse, especially among the youths.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the operation would continue until there was order, with 53 arrested on Saturday alone bringing the cumulative total to 2 807.

Asst Comm Nyathi confirmed that police had also busted a drug base in Matapi’s blocks 3, 4 and 5 where a tuckshop and a vehicle (registration number AEM 6736) were used as drug storage facilities. The tuckshop owner, besides selling illegal drugs, was also selling liquor without a bottle store or bar licence.

“The ZRP recovered one 750ml crate of Black Label beer, 11 x 750ml Castle beers, two six packs of Super Chibuku beer, a crate of Chibuku scuds, one sachet of dagga, one stub of dagga, one sachet of Omeprazole capsules, one sachet of Crystal Meth, one bottle of colcaps syrup, four flu-stop capsules and a digital scale. The operator of the tuckshop, Siphelani Ncube, is now being pursued by the police,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the ZRP was grateful to the public for supporting the Government’s resolve to fight drug and substance abuse.

“Following a tip-off, Police in Midlands arrested Innocent Jaison Chida (28) of G6 72 Athens Mine, Mvuma. The suspect was found in possession of 582g of mbanje, 26 sachets of Crystal Meth, four 100ml empty bottles of broncleer, 22 empty sachets of Crystal Meth and a digital scale used for weighing drugs.

“Innocent Jaison Chida has since appeared in court and was sentenced to 12 months in prison,” he said.

Elsewhere, police in Kadoma arrested a 17-year-old boy along with David Muzamo (18), Edmore Karima (18) and Ishmael Mpofu (46) for possession of large quantities of mbanje.

A 2kg plastic full of unpacked mbanje, 103 sachets of mbanje, a polythene bag full of unpacked mbanje and a 20kg sack full of unpacked mbanje were recovered from the suspects.

Tharrests also come after a 31-year-old Mbare drug dealer was arrested after police raided his flat in the area last week. Simbarashe Chanachimwe, alias Dama, was found in possession of 26 sachets of mbanje and a mbanje plant measuring 1,7 metres.

Dama, who was being sought by the police in connection with unlawful dealing in dangerous drugs, was arrested following a raid that was conducted by the police at the suspect’s drug base at Block 14 Matapi Flats, Mbare Harare at around 4am.

Police also arrested Obedient Hove (24) of 201 Liconia, Whitecliff, Harare on February 21, 2023.

The suspect was found in possession of 51 sachets of Crystal Meth which he was selling to the community. Herald