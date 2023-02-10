MOP UP REGISTRATION BLITZ BEGINS

A mop-up mobile national registration blitz is expected to be rolled out soon to ensure everyone needing national ID cards can register as voters if they have not done so and ensure that all registered voters who may have lost their cards have the replacement national ID they need to exercise their vote.
Zimbabwe will hold harmonised elections this year.
Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister, Kazembe
Kazembe, delivered a ministerial statement in the National Assembly on
Thursday, indicating that the mobile registration exercise would give an
opportunity to people to obtain or replace lost identity documents.
“Preparations are underway to conduct a mop up national
mobile registration exercise before the general elections,” said Minister
Kazembe.
“This is an opportunity that will be given to those who
failed to obtain or replace their identity documents during the initial
exercise.
“The dates for the mop up exercise will be announced in due
course.
“The national mobile registration exercise, which no doubt
gave citizens across the country easy access to documents, dovetails with the
national thrust of leaving no one and no place behind as we march towards the
attainment of our national Vision 2030.”
Last year, the Civil Registry Department conducted a
similar exercise between April and September, to reach out to all eligible
Zimbabweans so they could obtain birth certificates, national identity
documents, as well as death certificates.
The Department said it issued 3 203 389 documents for free
in line with President Mnangagwa’s directive that the identity documents should
not be sold.
Some of the registration requirements were relaxed to cater
for as many people as possible.
Statistics show that 1 804 256 birth certificates,1 345 719
national identity documents and 53 414 death certificates were issued during
the period.
Minister Kazembe said the forthcoming exercise will be done
at no cost to individuals and would be held before the Zimbabwe Electoral
Commission embarks on its voter registration blitz. Herald
