MINISTER DONATES MORTUARY TO HOSPITAL

NYAMANDLOVU District Hospital finally has a functioning mortuary thanks to the Minister of State for Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Richard Moyo, who used US$50 000 of his own to bankroll the construction of the morgue which will service over 200 000 villagers in Umguza district.
New mortuary, thanks to the Minister of State for
Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Richard Moyo.
Since 2015, villagers had to take the remains of their
relatives to Bulawayo mortuaries or were forced to bury the dead before they decomposed
after the district hospital mortuary became
Having realised the challenge that villagers from Umguza
district were facing, Minister Moyo felt the need to do good for his
constituency.
Minister Richard Moyo yesterday unveils a plaque to
officially open Nyamandlovu District Hospital As someone who is a leader in the
community as well as a resident of the district, I was aware of the challenges
that the people are facing. What my people had been exposed to is not healthy
and it was no longer in accordance with our traditions and cultures. Having
gone for many years without a mortuary I had to step up as a community leader
and address the situation, hence the reason I chose to channel my personal
funds towards the construction of the mortuary,” said Minister Moyo.
He said the development of Umguza district was the
responsibility of everyone in the community and that is what pushed him to lead
by example.
Matabeleland North Provincial Medical Director, Mr Admire
Kuretu said the commissioning of the mortuary shows that Minister Moyo is the
ideal leader of the province.
“We greatly appreciate the great works that our minister is
doing in our district, this shows that we voted for the right person and we are
being represented well. Such generous works by the minister show that he has
truly embraced the spirit of oneness and moving together as one. While the
minister could have chosen to do something good for his family, he chose to
channel that money towards construction of a state-of-the-art mortuary to the
aid of his community,” said Mr Kuretu.
“We are truly grateful as residents of Umguza for what our
minister has done for us. It is with great gratitude that we appreciate the
works that he has been implementing in our constituency as a whole. This
donation of a mortuary will go a long way in solving the challenges that we
were facing as people of Umguza.
“Since we did not have a mortuary we were either forced to
send the bodies of our departed to mortuaries to Bulawayo or bury them in a
rush. Since the time the minister was sworn into office, he has shown great
dedication and will for the people of Umguza. We wish that he continues being
the person that he is and continues to develop our constituency,” said Chief
Deli.
A villager, Mrs Margaret Masiza said she appreciates the
efforts by the minister.
“We are grateful for having a listening leader in our
constituency. He has always made efforts in delivering our pleas as a
community. The President made the right choice by appointing him as the
Minister of State because he has used his position to do good deeds in
developing our district. This shows that he has truly adopted the President’s
spirit of moving together and leaving no place behind,” she said. Chronicle
0 comments:
Post a Comment