MBARE DRUG DEALER, DAMA, GETS BAIL

Popular suspected Mbare drug dealer, Simbarashe Chanachimwe, alias Dhama, who was allegedly found in possession of 26 sachets of dagga, appeared in court yesterday.
Chanachimwe (31), was asked not to plead when he appeared
before Mbare magistrate Mr Rangarirayi Gakanje charged with unlawful possession
of dangerous drugs.
He was granted $50 000 bail on condition that he continued
to reside at his house 9885 Manyame Park, Chitungwiza, until finalisation of
the matter.
Chanachimwe was ordered not to interfere with State
witnesses and to report once every Friday between 6am and 6pm at St Mary’s
police station.
The matter was remanded to March 20 for a possible trial.
The complainant in the matter is the State represented by
Paul Chamunorwa Chiwawa.
It is the State’s case that on February 4, 2023, at around
10:30am, the CID Drugs and Narcotics represented by Detectives Sergeant Chiwawa
and Constable Karomo ran an operation code-named, “NO TO DRUGS”.
During that operation, the police reaction group was led by
Inspector Kamusoni, Dog Section team led by Assistant Inspector Murewa and ZRP
Matapi led by Inspector Chiripanyanga.
The team raided Chanachimwe’s alleged drug base situated at
an open space eastwards of Block 14 Matapi Flats, Mbare, affectionately known
as PaDhama.
The State further alleged that a search was conducted at
the swampy area and Detective Sergeant Chiwawa found a bucket hidden in the
swam with 27 sachets of loose dagga.
Subsequently, a
dagga plant approximately 1,7 meters was also discovered by Detective Constable
Karomo and he uprooted it.
The police recovered the dagga which was taken to ZRP
Matapi as an exhibit and subsequently to Southerton post office where it
weighed 50 grammes. Herald
