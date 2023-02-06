MANICALAND WOMEN'S LEAGUE BOSS SUSPENDED OVER GROSS MISCONDUCT

ZANU PF women’s league boss Mabel Chinomona has cracked the whip on the ruling party’s Manicaland women’s league leader Happiness Nyakuedzwa for gross misconduct after reportedly disputing elections held recently in the province.
It is alleged that Nyakuedzwa also insulted the party’s
secretary for external affairs, Betty Kaseke, during chaotic party elections.
In a letter dated February 2, 2023 to Nyakuedzwa, Chinomona
suspended Nyakuedzwa for 21 days from carrying out party activities pending
investigations.
“Take note that the national leadership has resolved to
issue you with a prohibition order pending the hearing of your case as per
attached charge sheet. As such, you are provisionally barred from taking in any
party activity for the next 21 days pending inquiry into the allegations
levelled against you. Further take note that you have the right to be assisted
in the conduct of your case by a member of the party of your choice in terms of
article 10 section 75 of the party constitution,” the letter read.
“Be advised that your matter will be heard at the Zanu PF
headquarters 21 days after receipt of this letter.”
Nyakuedzwa is accused of failing to abide by party
policies, rules and regulations.
“It is alleged that you disrupted elections which were
officiated by national secretary for external affairs in the women’s league,
comrade Betty Kaseke. On the day of the elections, the report outlines how you
allegedly insulted and threatened comrade Kaseke and incited violence against
elections officials,” the letter added.
Other crimes include tearing election ballot papers and
imposition of members to fill vacant positions. Newsday
