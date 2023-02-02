MAN WHOSE MURDER CHARGE WAS WITHDRAWN CONVICTED AFTER PHONES SCAM

NYASHA Eusen, who was wrongly accused of killing Nyarai Round in September last year and had his murder case withdrawn, was today back in where he was ordered to perform 700 hours of community service for conning a woman two smart phones in 2019. Round was allegedly shot by Jaison Muvevi.Eusen was spotted in a commuter omnibus by the woman, Chakaonei Matipedza, days after his release from remand prison, leading to his arrest.

He was taken to the Harare Magistrates Court where he admitted to conning Matipedza a Samsung Note 4 and Note 5.Eusen was then sentenced to 30 months in prison when he appeared before magistrate Mrs Munashe Chibanda charged with theft of trust property.

Mrs Chibanda set aside 10 months of the jail term for five years on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within that period.The court also suspended the remaining 20 months on condition that Eusen performs 700 hours of community service.

Eusen was also ordered to restitute Matipedza $280 000. Herald