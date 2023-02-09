MAN STEALS TO IMPRESS GIRLFRIEND

TO impress his girlfriend by taking her to a party and buying her booze, a 22-year-old man from Bulawayo was sentenced to six months imprisonment for stealing two Hisense cellphones, 2 litres cooking oil, 1 litre mayonnaise and a bedsheet from his cousin.

Mthokozisi Ngwenya from Magwegwe North pleaded guilty to a charge of theft when he appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Shepherd Mjanja who slapped him with six-month imprisonment sentence.

The magistrate suspended three months for three years on condition of good behaviour and suspended the remaining three months on condition that he completes 105 hours of community service at Cowdray Park police station.

The court heard that sometime in September 2022, Ngwenya’s cousin Vusumuzi Ngwenya discovered that his two Hisense cellphones, 2 litres cooking oil, 1 litre mayonnaise and a bedsheet had been stolen.

He told Ngwenya about the missing items and he admitted that he had stolen the items with an intention to sell them.

Vusumuzi reported the matter to the police leading to Ngwenya’s arrest and recovery of two Hisense cellphones.

The value of the stolen property was R3 000 and R2 000 was recovered from him.

When the court asked why he stole his cousin’s items he said he wanted to pamper his lover by taking her to a party and buying her booze. B Metro