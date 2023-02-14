MAN STABS WIFE, TRIES TO HANG HIMSELF

A HARARE man allegedly stabbed his wife before attempting to commit suicide thinking she had died.

Aaron Sixpence, of Epworth, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate, Stanford Mambanje, yesterday.

He had a deep wound on his neck which he sustained from the failed suicide attempt in which he tried to hang himself.

He was saved by neighbours who saw him hanging and cut him loose.

The court heard that on Thursday last week, Sixpence and his 47-year-old wife were at home.

It is alleged the wife went to take a nap at around 3pm in their bedroom.

While she was sleeping, Sixpence allegedly stabbed her several times on the head and arms, for unknown reasons.

She cried for help and was assisted by neighbours.

Thinking that he had killed his wife, Sixpence ran off and attempted to commit suicide by hanging, but he was rescued by neighbours.

He will be back in court tomorrow for bail considerations. H Metro