MAN REFUSES TO PAY HOOKER, BASHES HER WITH A BOTTLE

THERE was drama at a popular city night club over the weekend after a patron hired a sex worker, failed to pay the agreed charge, and bashed her with an empty bottle.
In the dispute that followed, Onisimo Levi (26) assaulted
Kudzanai Mudarikwa with an empty bottle, on the head, as she demanded her
payment.
Mudarikwa is currently battling for her life at
Parirenyatwa Hospital.
The matter came to light before Harare magistrate Dennis
Mangosi, on Saturday.
The circumstances are that on February 25, at the Big Apple
bar in Harare, Levi allegedly approached Mudarikwa and hired her for ‘short
time.’
Levi and his friend, Terrence Gudu, left the bar with
Mudarikwa and her friend, Monalisa Mbanje, to Belgravia where they engaged in
sexual activity.
After that they drove back to the Big Apple. Mudarikwa
demanded her money and a misunderstanding arose as Levi refused to pay.
He suddenly became violent and started assaulting Mudarikwa
and pushed her out of the vehicle.
He allegedly grabbed an empty bottle and hit her on the
head.
Levi was later restrained from further assaulting Mudarikwa
and was arrested.
Mudarikwa is still in hospital. H Metro
