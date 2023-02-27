MAN REFUSES TO PAY HOOKER, BASHES HER WITH A BOTTLE

THERE was drama at a popular city night club over the weekend after a patron hired a sex worker, failed to pay the agreed charge, and bashed her with an empty bottle.

In the dispute that followed, Onisimo Levi (26) assaulted Kudzanai Mudarikwa with an empty bottle, on the head, as she demanded her payment.

Mudarikwa is currently battling for her life at Parirenyatwa Hospital.

The matter came to light before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi, on Saturday.

The circumstances are that on February 25, at the Big Apple bar in Harare, Levi allegedly approached Mudarikwa and hired her for ‘short time.’

Levi and his friend, Terrence Gudu, left the bar with Mudarikwa and her friend, Monalisa Mbanje, to Belgravia where they engaged in sexual activity.

After that they drove back to the Big Apple. Mudarikwa demanded her money and a misunderstanding arose as Levi refused to pay.

He suddenly became violent and started assaulting Mudarikwa and pushed her out of the vehicle.

He allegedly grabbed an empty bottle and hit her on the head.

Levi was later restrained from further assaulting Mudarikwa and was arrested.

Mudarikwa is still in hospital. H Metro