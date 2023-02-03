MAN RAPES MENTALLY ILL NEIGHBOUR

A 42-YEAR-OLD Hatcliffe Extension man was arrested on Wednesday for reportedly raping his 21-year-old mentally challenged neighbour.

He is currently detained at Borrowdale Police Station awaiting court appearance.

Laison Chitumbwi initially proposed love to the woman, but she turned him down.

It is reported that Chitumbwi then started sneaking into his neighbour’s house each time she was alone and would rape her.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the arrest saying the victim has since been referred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for medical examination.

“Police are investigating a case involving a mentally challenged woman who is reported to have been raped several times by her neighbour.

“Circumstances are that sometime in January, the accused person went to the victim’s house when she was alone and proposed love to her, but she turned down his advances,” said Insp Chakanza.

“Accused person went back for the second time and found the victim alone and lied that he wanted to marry her. He dragged her into the house, locked the door and raped her once without protection.

“He continued to visit the victim whenever she was alone and rape her. The matter came to light when the victim narrated her ordeal to her grandmother leading to the arrest of the suspect,” he said. H Metro