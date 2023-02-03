MAN RAPES MENTALLY ILL NEIGHBOUR

A 42-YEAR-OLD Hatcliffe Extension man was arrested on Wednesday for reportedly raping his 21-year-old mentally challenged neighbour.
He is currently detained at Borrowdale Police Station
awaiting court appearance.
Laison Chitumbwi initially proposed love to the woman, but
she turned him down.
It is reported that Chitumbwi then started sneaking into
his neighbour’s house each time she was alone and would rape her.
Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore
Chakanza, confirmed the arrest saying the victim has since been referred to
Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for medical examination.
“Police are investigating a case involving a mentally
challenged woman who is reported to have been raped several times by her
neighbour.
“Circumstances are that sometime in January, the accused
person went to the victim’s house when she was alone and proposed love to her,
but she turned down his advances,” said Insp Chakanza.
“Accused person went back for the second time and found the
victim alone and lied that he wanted to marry her. He dragged her into the
house, locked the door and raped her once without protection.
“He continued to visit the victim whenever she was alone
and rape her. The matter came to light when the victim narrated her ordeal to
her grandmother leading to the arrest of the suspect,” he said. H Metro
