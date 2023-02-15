MAN KILLS WIFE OVER USED CONDOMS

A GWERU security guard who fatally assaulted his wife after discovering used condoms and antiretroviral drugs (ARVs) in their house, was sentenced to an effective eight years in jail.

Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Martin Makonese sitting on circuit in Gweru convicted Frank Padzi (37) of Woodlands Phase 2 of culpable homicide for causing the death of his wife, Chiedza Tarwireyi (26) on Christmas Eve in 2020.

Padzi indiscriminately assaulted his wife with a baton all over the body resulting in her death. The deceased was on antiretroviral therapy. Padzi who was initially facing a murder charge was convicted of a lesser charge of culpable homicide.

In passing the sentence, Justice Makonese said the courts frowned upon such actions and had a duty to uphold the sanctity of life.

The judge noted that crimes of passion are on the rise and said the courts should pass stiffer penalties to deter would-be offenders

“The court finds the accused guilty of the murder of his wife and is accordingly sentenced to eight years in prison. Crimes of passion are on the increase and as courts, we have to pass stiffer penalties,” he said.

In his defence, Padzi argued that it was not his intention to kill his wife.

However, Justice Makonese said it was the court’s finding that Padzi was negligent in his actions by taking the law into his own hands leading to Tarwireyi’s death.

Prosecuting, Ms Linah Mamombe said Padzi arrived home drunk from work on the evening of December 24, 2020 and discovered used condoms in his matrimonial room and a misunderstanding arose.

“The accused knocked on his door, but his wife delayed in opening it. Upon opening the door, a misunderstanding arose between the two after ARV tablets and used condoms were discovered in their bedroom,” said Ms Mamombe.

Padzi took a baton and started assaulting his wife all over the body before they retired to bed. When Padzi woke up the following morning at around 6 AM, he discovered that his wife was not breathing.

He took a bucket of water and poured it on his wife in an attempt to resuscitate her.

Upon realising that the woman was dead, Padzi informed a fellow tenant who in turn alerted the deceased’s sister, Maureen Mafa.

Padzi told his sister-in-law that he had killed Tarwireyi over a small domestic dispute before he jumped over the fence and disappeared.

Police were notified and upon arrival, they found Tarwireyi’s lifeless body. The deceased had a deep cut on the left palm and bruises on the buttocks.

The body was taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) for post-mortem and it was established that the cause was brain injuries. Padzi was later arrested following a manhunt. Chronicle