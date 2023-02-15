MAN KILLS WIFE OVER USED CONDOMS

A GWERU security guard who fatally assaulted his wife after discovering used condoms and antiretroviral drugs (ARVs) in their house, was sentenced to an effective eight years in jail.
Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Martin Makonese sitting
on circuit in Gweru convicted Frank Padzi (37) of Woodlands Phase 2 of culpable
homicide for causing the death of his wife, Chiedza Tarwireyi (26) on Christmas
Eve in 2020.
Padzi indiscriminately assaulted his wife with a baton all
over the body resulting in her death. The deceased was on antiretroviral
therapy. Padzi who was initially facing a murder charge was convicted of a
lesser charge of culpable homicide.
In passing the sentence, Justice Makonese said the courts
frowned upon such actions and had a duty to uphold the sanctity of life.
The judge noted that crimes of passion are on the rise and
said the courts should pass stiffer penalties to deter would-be offenders
“The court finds the accused guilty of the murder of his
wife and is accordingly sentenced to eight years in prison. Crimes of passion
are on the increase and as courts, we have to pass stiffer penalties,” he said.
In his defence, Padzi argued that it was not his intention
to kill his wife.
However, Justice Makonese said it was the court’s finding
that Padzi was negligent in his actions by taking the law into his own hands
leading to Tarwireyi’s death.
Prosecuting, Ms Linah Mamombe said Padzi arrived home drunk
from work on the evening of December 24, 2020 and discovered used condoms in
his matrimonial room and a misunderstanding arose.
“The accused knocked on his door, but his wife delayed in
opening it. Upon opening the door, a misunderstanding arose between the two
after ARV tablets and used condoms were discovered in their bedroom,” said Ms
Mamombe.
Padzi took a baton and started assaulting his wife all over
the body before they retired to bed. When Padzi woke up the following morning
at around 6 AM, he discovered that his wife was not breathing.
Upon realising that the woman was dead, Padzi informed a
fellow tenant who in turn alerted the deceased’s sister, Maureen Mafa.
Padzi told his sister-in-law that he had killed Tarwireyi
over a small domestic dispute before he jumped over the fence and disappeared.
Police were notified and upon arrival, they found
Tarwireyi’s lifeless body. The deceased had a deep cut on the left palm and
bruises on the buttocks.
The body was taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) for
post-mortem and it was established that the cause was brain injuries. Padzi was
later arrested following a manhunt. Chronicle
