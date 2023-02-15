MAN JAILED FOR STEALING US$13K FROM GURAMATUNHU

A Harare man was convicted and sentenced to five years in prison for stealing US$13 077 from renowned eye surgeon, Dr Solomon Guramatunhu.

Phillip Tendenedzai was convicted and sentenced by Harare magistrate Evelyn Mashavakure after a full trial.

He will, however, serve two years in jail after one year was suspended on condition of good behaviour, and two years were suspended on condition that he restitutes US$13 077 to his former employer, Optinova Eye Care, owned by Dr Guramatunhu.

Tendedzani was employed by Optinova Eye Care as a driver and messenger, and his duties included cash collections.

Prosecutor Anesu Chirenje proved that on August 28, 2020, Tendedzani collected US$160 cash and a cash up slip from Optinova Eye Care Eastgate branch for delivery at Fife Avenue Greenwood Eye Park Care Centre.

Before handing over the money, he recorded his cash up slip as swipe to conceal that he had received the money in cash.

On the same day, Dr Guramatunhu received a daily summary which showed that Tendedzani had stolen the money and lied that it had been paid via swipe.

He was called back to work and confessed the offence.

An audit was conducted and it showed that he had stolen a total of US$13077 leading to his arrest. H Metro