MAN IN TROUBLE FOR SQUEEZING CASHIER'S BOOBS

AFTER a cashier at a leading clothing retailer turned down his love proposal a Bulawayo man failed to control his raging sexual hormones and squeezed her breasts.

Nkosilathi Ncube, who lives at Dorchester House in the city centre has since gone on the run and a warrant was issued for his arrest when he failed to show up in court for continuation of trial on Tuesday.

He had been arraigned before Bulawayo magistrate Nomagugu Maphosa facing a charge of indecent assault.

Allegations against Ncube are that on 16 January at around 8:45am, the predatory Ncube made love advances at the victim who ignored him. After he got served by another cashier, he went back to the victim with the same love intention and the woman was still as mute as a fish.

After a third attempt, with the victim still silent as a grave, Ncube fondled the woman’s left breast.

Seething with anger and disgust, the woman alerted the shop’s security guard who apprehended Ncube and took him to the police where the victim reported the matter.

Ncube pleaded guilty and was remanded out of custody on $10 000 bail to 30 January on his initial appearance last month.

Asked why he committed the offence, Ncube said it was not his intention.

He claimed that he was intoxicated and in trying to get the cashier’s attention, he made a mistake and touched her breast. B Metro