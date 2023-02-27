MAN CRUSHED TO DEATH BY FALLEN TREE

A 23-year-old Shamva man was crashed to death by a huge fig tree uprooted by a storm yesterday.
Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe
said the deceased, Roberto Mukanwa of Mukanwa Village under Chief Bushu took
shelter under a makeshift shade under the tree.
Mukanwa who was tout along Shamva-Chakonda Road died on the
spot.
Insp Mundembe said his body was retrieved and taken to
Shamva Hospital mortuary for postmortem.
Mukanwa was identified by Kelvin Dangarembizi (32) of
Mukanwa Village.
