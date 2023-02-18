MAN COMMITS SUICIDE AFTER BEING DUMPED



A 20-year-old man committed suicide this morning at his girlfriend’s house after she had ended their relationship.

Tinotenda Zikonya from Dawnview Park hung himself on a mango tree outside his estranged lover’s house in Kuwadzana 6.

Reports are that he clashed with his lover, only identified as Memory.

Their differences started in December when Tinotenda cheated Memory.

“Whenever I wanted to break up with him he threatened me to commit suicide.

“We have been dating since July 2021 and after he cheated on me, I decided to end the relationship but he did not take it lightly.

“And, on top of it all akundinyepera hanzi ndatora US$900 dollars.

“He threatened to fix me,” said Memo. She said, the man was suicidal.

“Akandi cheater neumwe musikana so that’s why I said I can’t continue naye.”

It is also being reported that Tinotenda came to the house yesterday, at around 10 am, and assaulted Memory’s parents. H Metro