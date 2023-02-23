MAN APPEARS IN COURT DRUNK, REMANDED IN CUSTODY

A HARARE man was yesterday remanded in custody after appearing in court drunk.

Lennon Chaemuka was taken to the Harare Civil Court by his sister, Prisca Chaemuka, who accused him of disturbing her peace. Magistrate Sharon Mashavire observed that Lennon was not sober after he was asked whether he agreed, or opposed, his sister’s application.

“Which application? I am not aware of it. I usually take Black Label, but at the moment I am not drunk,” Lennon said, when asked if he was drunk. Magistrate Mashavire ordered Lennon to be remanded in custody until further notice. “You are not in a sober state and not respecting the court. There are prison officers at Chikurubi who will teach you how to behave,” she said. H Metro