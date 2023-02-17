ITS NOT BLOOD, SAYS DOC

A LOCAL doctor has dismissed claims that the red fluid flowing in a Mabvuku trench is blood.

Dr Mike Mandaza from Pacific 24-Hour Hospital, which is close to the trench, told H-Metro that someone could have disposed of dye, or some other liquid in the drain, to scare residents.

“I found time to visit the place and saw that it is not blood at all.

“Blood clots, but this liquid doesn’t clot.

“Blood changes colour to dark brown within 30 minutes, but this liquid remains red.

“Blood has a heavy smell and attracts flies, but this liquid doesn’t,” said Dr Mandaza.

He said blood decomposes within a short space of time.

“Within 24 hours, blood decomposes and attracts maggots ‘makonye’, but this liquid has remained fresh.

“This is a dye; a chemical made from water and dye powders.

“I want to believe that someone with the wrong intention poured the chemical as a way to scare residents.

“The person was also quick to find ways of informing the media to achieve their desired results,” said Dr Mandaza.

Mabvuku residents woke up on Saturday morning to find the blood-like fluid flowing in the drain.

Scores of people from in and around Mabvuku rushed to witness the phenomenon.

The superstitious ones were quick to claim that fluid was the ‘blood’ of a 23-year-old woman who mysteriously went missing in 2011.

They even claimed she was trying to communicate with her relatives. H Metro