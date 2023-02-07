ITS HIS TWITTER HANDLE : TOP COP TESTIFIES AGAINST NGARIVHUME

TWEETS posted by Transform Zimbabwe leader, Jacob Ngarivhume, in 2020 motivated some members of the public to commit violence, the Officer Commanding Harare province CID Law and Order section, Superintendent Edmore Muchineripi Runganga, said yesterday.

Supt Runganga was testifying in the trial of Ngarivhume on charges of incitement to commit public violence or alternatively incitement to participate in a gathering with the intent to promote public violence.

His charges arose after he allegedly posted messages through his Twitter handle between March 1 and July 2020, calling for protests against the Government.

Ngarivhume is denying the charges.

He disowned the Twitter handle, saying it was a ghost account created in his name.

Giving evidence before Harare regional magistrate Mrs Feresi Chakanyuka, Supt Runganga told the court that his office had been following Ngarivhume’s tweets, which later changed to inviting the public to participate in acts of violence.

Police concluded that his tweets amounted to a criminal offence after they noticed that they had moved from opposition and a general invitation to demonstrate to calls for more violent activity.

“From the flow of his tweets, he started by giving a general invite to demonstrate, but from this tweet, he changed from being peaceful to saying he would do whatever comes. He was now advocating people to do whatever action they could, unlike in the previous tweets.

“Through intelligence we gathered, we noticed that people were now mobilising other people to act in a rogue manner and we could tell that public peace was no longer guaranteed,” Supt Runganga said.

He told the court that Ngarivhume cannot divorce himself from the Twitter handle since he admitted to posting the tweet upon his arrest. “I was following the trends of his tweets and we cannot divorce it from him as it was under Jacob Ngarivhume. When interviewed by police, he never denied that it was his Twitter handle,” Supt Runganga said.

He testified that he came to a decision to arrest Ngarivhume after making a series of consultations with other commanders in the law enforcement sector.

“I held meetings with other commanders and assessed the ground and realised that there were other people who were incited. Some people had already shown motivation, for example Jim Kunaka had already responded and was arrested separately,” Supt Runganga said.

Asked during cross-examination by Ngarivhume’s lawyer Professor Lovemore Madhuku whether the police had verified with Twitter to ascertain the owner of the Twitter handle, Supt Runganga said they did not.

“I maintain that they were his and in his warned and cautioned statement recorded at police, he did not deny that the tweets were his. No we did not go to Twitter because of administrative requirements,” he said.

Supt Runganga told the court that there are no servers for Twitter in the country and they needed to engage some other countries to get access to the Twitter servers.

Any such process would be done by another arm of the Government.

The trial was adjourned to February 20.

The State led by Mrs Tendai Shonhai alleges that Ngarivhume posted numerous messages on Twitter in an attempt to influence many people to engage in public violence or participate in a gathering that would disturb peace.

In some of the messages, he said he met and consulted different stakeholders including Mr Ian Makone, Dr Shingi Munyeza, Mr Elton Mangoma and Godfrey Tsenengamu, as part of his efforts to mobilise people. Herald