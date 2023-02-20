INTRA-PARTY VIOLENCE ROCKS CCC

POLICE are investigating a case of intra-party political violence in the city of Masvingo where a CCC activist attacked and left his fellow party member for dead owing to deepening factionalism in the Mr Nelson Chamisa-led party.
On Saturday, Masvingo Ward 7 councillor Mr Richard Musekiwa
of House Number 2953 Bandwe Street in Rujeko suburb convened an illegal meeting
that was attended by more than 25 CCC activists.
However, it was not to be smooth sailing as differences
soon emerged following factional patterns in the party where Mr Chamisa is
accused of failing to come up with a constitution and structures ahead of
elections.
The majority of the activists accused Cllr Musekiwa of
being a divisive leader who was supporting constitutionalism in the party that
ironically purports to be democratic.
Seeing that their ally was under attack, die-hard Chamisa
fanatics led by Calvin Tinarwo went on a rampage, police said.
“When Musekiwa was accused of taking people for granted
Calvin Tinarwo was having none of it — efforts by Musekiwa to lock him inside a
room were in vain as he broke loose and attacked a woman Ruth Mapiye with
stones before she fell unconscious. She was then taken to Masvingo hospital. A
passer-by reported the matter to the police before another CCC activist
Struggle Nyahunda made another similar report,” said police spokesperson
Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi.
Since the beginning of the year, CCC supporters, when not
fighting among themselves, have been meting violence on Zanu PF supporters with
the latest case just being one among several.
Recently, police opened investigations into alleged
political violence incidents which occurred in Gokwe and Chivi.
In Gokwe, the incident occurred at Nembudziya Government
School grounds where there were reports of some Zanu PF members who were
attacked and seriously injured by suspected CCC supporters.
Police said in Chivi, there was public violence at a CCC
rally at Chivi open grounds. Herald
