I SURVIVED DEPRESSION, ALCOHOLISM : ROKI'S BABY MAMA

SONGBIRD and women’s rights activist, Pauline Gundidza, says depression has motivated her to do anti-drug campaigns.

Pauline, who recently recovered from an alcoholic condition, said she is willing to help people who are suffering from mental health issues.

“I was inspired to do the campaign by my personal experiences, as a recovering alcoholic, and as someone who has experienced mental health problems such as depression.

“I am fortunate to have people around me who are supportive of my efforts to change my life and so I decided to be there for others in such a situation,” she said.

The Mafriq co-founder said she was ready to release an EP, which has a song denouncing drug and substance abuse.

“We have had great support from our community and various artists.

“I believe when the song comes out we can use it to reach out to communities, schools, events where we can then engage directly with our audiences.

“Fuzzy L and I have also opened a studio called Afrotonic Sound, where we stand against substance abuse and have opened a safe space for the youth, who are interested in using music to keep them off the streets and where they get mentorship and support.

“I believe music is a vehicle towards social change so I did a song with Dhadza D and Fuzzy L which we are releasing shortly as part of my EP called Superwoman,” she said.

She said the accompanying video is also set to lead a social media campaign.

“We are about to release Afrotonic Sound Volume 1; a compilation of the artists we have worked with since we opened the studio in January.

“I am also about to release Superwoman, a seven-track EP with the main song being about women empowerment and it is coming out in March which is women’s month.”

Asked how she was balancing music, motherhood and her awareness campaigns, she added:

“It is not easy, it takes good time management and multitasking.

“It also helps that I involve my children in my work so that they understand the terrain that I work in the evening.

“When they are not there they have seen the struggles first hand and they give me space to deal accordingly.” H Metro