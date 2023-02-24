I SURVIVED DEPRESSION, ALCOHOLISM : ROKI'S BABY MAMA

SONGBIRD and women’s rights activist, Pauline Gundidza, says depression has motivated her to do anti-drug campaigns.
Pauline, who recently recovered from an alcoholic condition,
said she is willing to help people who are suffering from mental health issues.
“I was inspired to do the campaign by my personal
experiences, as a recovering alcoholic, and as someone who has experienced
mental health problems such as depression.
“I am fortunate to have people around me who are supportive
of my efforts to change my life and so I decided to be there for others in such
a situation,” she said.
The Mafriq co-founder said she was ready to release an EP,
which has a song denouncing drug and substance abuse.
“We have had great support from our community and various
artists.
“I believe when the song comes out we can use it to reach
out to communities, schools, events where we can then engage directly with our
audiences.
“Fuzzy L and I have also opened a studio called Afrotonic
Sound, where we stand against substance abuse and have opened a safe space for
the youth, who are interested in using music to keep them off the streets and
where they get mentorship and support.
“I believe music is a vehicle towards social change so I
did a song with Dhadza D and Fuzzy L which we are releasing shortly as part of
my EP called Superwoman,” she said.
She said the accompanying video is also set to lead a
social media campaign.
“We are about to release Afrotonic Sound Volume 1; a
compilation of the artists we have worked with since we opened the studio in
January.
“I am also about to release Superwoman, a seven-track EP
with the main song being about women empowerment and it is coming out in March
which is women’s month.”
Asked how she was balancing music, motherhood and her
awareness campaigns, she added:
“It is not easy, it takes good time management and
multitasking.
“It also helps that I involve my children in my work so
that they understand the terrain that I work in the evening.
“When they are not there they have seen the struggles first
hand and they give me space to deal accordingly.” H Metro
