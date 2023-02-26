I KNOW NOTHING ABOUT IT : BUSINESSWOMAN REFUSES TO ANSWER BITI QUESTIONS

A Harare businesswoman refused to answer questions during a cross examination at the Harare magistrates court last week in a case where she is accusing lawyer Tendai Biti of verbal assault.
Tatiana Aleshina who was being cross examined by Biti’s
lawyer, Alec Muchadehama, declined to respond to a number of questions pertaining
to her business ventures, in particular Augur Investments.
“Your Worship I do not want to answer questions about Augur
Investments,” Aleshina said.
“I do not have rights to talk about Augur Investments. I know nothing about it. I cannot discuss it; I have no authority to talk about it. I am not the director, chief executive officer or shareholder. I have no authority to talk about it.”
According to Muchadehama, the verbal assault charges are
intricately linked to a number of cases involving Augur Investments where Biti
is representing the applicants.
Biti is representing companies that are suing Augur
Investments for fraud.
“The questions I am asking about Augur are relevant to the
case and I want to prove that the complainant is capitalising on the accused to
get back to him for his role in representing companies that are suing the
complainant,” Muchadehama said.
In response, Aleshina declined to answer the lawyer's
question.
“I will not be able to answer questions which are not
linked to the assault case,” she said.
Biti is accused of verbally assaulting Aleshina at the Harare
magistrates court in 2020.
His trial has been dragging on since last year.
The matter was postponed to Thursday for trial
continuation.
Biti is denying the allegations.
On Friday, Biti sought referral of his case to the
Constitutional Court, but his application was dismissed. Standard
