HRE WOMAN SEEKS TO EVICT BROTHER

A Harare woman accused her brother of disturbing her peace by refusing to move out of the house they share.

Yeukai Guvajena told the Harare Civil Court that her brother, Nevson Guvajena, and his sons, Tadiwa and Tinotenda, are refusing to vacate the house despite a court order.

“I came to this court to apply for a protection order against them, but they did not attend and it was granted in default.

“Now they are refusing to abide by the order which states that they should be evicted from the house,” she said.

Magistrate Chibindi told Yeukai that the order previously granted was not correct since Nevson is her brother and the house belongs to their late parents.

“You were granted the order because they did not attend the court hearing, but if they had shown up, this order wouldn’t have been granted because he is your brother and the house belongs to your parents,” said the magistrate.

The magistrate dismissed the application explaining that the court does not enforce orders, and only the police could do that.

Nevson, Tadiwa and Tinotenda were advised to make their own application if they wish for the order to be reversed. H Metro