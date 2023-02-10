HRE WOMAN SEEKS TO EVICT BROTHER

A Harare woman accused her brother of disturbing her peace by refusing to move out of the house they share.
Yeukai Guvajena told the Harare Civil Court that her
brother, Nevson Guvajena, and his sons, Tadiwa and Tinotenda, are refusing to
vacate the house despite a court order.
“I came to this court to apply for a protection order
against them, but they did not attend and it was granted in default.
“Now they are refusing to abide by the order which states
that they should be evicted from the house,” she said.
Magistrate Chibindi told Yeukai that the order previously
granted was not correct since Nevson is her brother and the house belongs to their
late parents.
“You were granted the order because they did not attend the
court hearing, but if they had shown up, this order wouldn’t have been granted
because he is your brother and the house belongs to your parents,” said the
magistrate.
The magistrate dismissed the application explaining that
the court does not enforce orders, and only the police could do that.
Nevson, Tadiwa and Tinotenda were advised to make their own
application if they wish for the order to be reversed. H Metro
