HRE TAPS RUN DRY AGAIN

HARARE City Council has announced the imminent shutdown of water production at its treatment plants due to lack of aluminium sulphate.
“The city would like to notify you that due to critically
low stocks of aluminium sulphate, water production has been reduced to stretch
valuable stocks from 20 hours of operation to 30 hours from 2000 hours
yesterday. This means that we will be running out of the product and ceasing
operations around midnight today (yesterday),” council spokesperson Innocent
Ruwende said.
“Currently one pump is running to Warren Control and one to
Lonchinvar, which means that the supply level is almost insignificant and all
parts of the city will be affected.
“Our supplier of liquid aluminium sulphate has suffered a
breakdown at their manufacturing plant which they hope will be repaired by
Saturday morning and will resume deliveries later in the course of that day.”
Ruwende added: “Granular aluminium is only expected to
start arriving in the country from Monday 13 February 2023. Efforts are
underway to seek an alternative delivery sooner to cut the length of the
shutdown.
“Any inconveniences caused are sincerely regretted.”
Ruwende revealed that the city fathers have written to the
Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe to urgently allocate foreign currency to one of the
companies that supplies aluminium sulphate.
Harare’s perennial precarious water situation continues to
raise fears of a possible major waterborne disease outbreak akin to the 2008
cholera pandemic which emanated from Chitungwiza and spread countrywide killing
some 4 000 people and afflicting close to 100 000 in its wake. Newsday
