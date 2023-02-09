HRE MAN PAYS LOBOLA WITH STOLEN LOOT

A Harare man appeared in court yesterday for paying lobola using stolen money.
Isaac Haruzive, 34, was not asked to plead when he appeared
before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi together with his two accomplices,
Panashe Tsuro, 22, and Tongai Chirimumimba, 27.
The three were remanded in custody to today for their bail
application.
Allegations are that on January 31, one Kuzivakwashe
Ngwasha and his friends stole a briefcase containing US$17 500 from the Q Bar
director in Five Avenue.
As Kuzivakwashe and his friends were fleeing, they were
intercepted by Isaac, Panashe and Tongai.
The State said when the three were about to apprehend
Kuzivakwashe, he ditched the briefcase and escaped.
Isaac, Panashe and Tongai opened the briefcase and when
they saw that it contained money, they disappeared with it and shared the money
among themselves.
Further allegations are that Isaac used part of his loot to
purchase building materials, which included 48 bags of cement, roofing sheets
as well as door and window frames.
The State said Isaac also bought three beasts, a wardrobe,
bed and kitchen unit, among other things.
Isaac also used some of the money to pay lobola for his
girlfriend.
Pardon Dziva appeared for the State. H Metro
