HRE MAN PAYS LOBOLA WITH STOLEN LOOT



A Harare man appeared in court yesterday for paying lobola using stolen money.

Isaac Haruzive, 34, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi together with his two accomplices, Panashe Tsuro, 22, and Tongai Chirimumimba, 27.

The three were remanded in custody to today for their bail application.

Allegations are that on January 31, one Kuzivakwashe Ngwasha and his friends stole a briefcase containing US$17 500 from the Q Bar director in Five Avenue.

As Kuzivakwashe and his friends were fleeing, they were intercepted by Isaac, Panashe and Tongai.

The State said when the three were about to apprehend Kuzivakwashe, he ditched the briefcase and escaped.

Isaac, Panashe and Tongai opened the briefcase and when they saw that it contained money, they disappeared with it and shared the money among themselves.

Further allegations are that Isaac used part of his loot to purchase building materials, which included 48 bags of cement, roofing sheets as well as door and window frames.

The State said Isaac also bought three beasts, a wardrobe, bed and kitchen unit, among other things.

Isaac also used some of the money to pay lobola for his girlfriend.

Pardon Dziva appeared for the State. H Metro