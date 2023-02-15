GRANDPA RAPES NIECE (8) FOR THREE YEARS

A 57-YEAR-OLD man from Magwegwe suburb was arrested on Sunday last week after he was allegedly caught sexually abusing his eight-year-old niece.
Residents were shocked to discover the elderly man may have
been molesting the child since she was five-years-old.
Bulawayo deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector
Nomalanga Msebele withheld the suspect’s name to protect the identity of the
victim.
She said the man may have raped his niece on several
occasions, from the period extending from 2021 to this year.
The complainant is in grade three.
Asst Insp Msebele said this has been happening because the
complainant was left alone in the custody of the suspect.
“On Saturday last week at around 11PM, the informant was
coming from a beer drink when he peeped through the accused person’s bedroom
window and saw the complainant and the accused person lying on the accused
person’s bed. He also noticed some movements which made him suspect that the
accused person could be sexually abusing the complainant,” said Asst Insp
Msebele.
She said the informant called in the neighbours and the
suspect was arrested.Asst Insp Msebele urged members of the public not to leave
their girl children with untrustworthy male relatives. Chronicle
0 comments:
Post a Comment